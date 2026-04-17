Bhooth Bangla Review: Less Horror, More Comedy; Interesting Concept & Hilarious First Half Save This Akshay Kumar Starrer

Bhooth Bangla Review |

Title: Bhooth Bangla

Director: Priyadarshan

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani

Where to watch: In theatres near you

Ratings: 3 stars

Bhooth Bangla Review: Director Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar have collaborated on movies like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, and Khatta Meetha. Most of their collaborations have impressed the audience, so when it was announced that the director-actor duo was coming together for a horror-comedy titled Bhooth Bangla, everyone was super excited for the movie. Finally, the film has hit the big screens. So, is it worth your time and money? Read on to know that...

The film revolves around Arjun (Akshay Kumar), who stays in London with his father, Vasudev (Jisshu Sengupta), and sister Meera (Mithila Palkar). One day, while Vasudev is away, Arjun and Meera come to know that their grandfather, who is no more, has left a palace for them as an inheritance in Mangalpur, India. Arjun goes to India and decides that Meera's wedding will take place at the palace. However, according to people in the village, the palace is haunted, and nobody gets married in Mangalpur, as a demon named Vadhusur comes and takes the bride away. Now, Arjun has planned his sister's wedding in Mangalpur. So, will the wedding happen without any problem, or will Arjun and his family have to face the demon?

The story of Bhooth Bangla is written by Aakash Kaushik, and the screenplay is penned by Priyadarshan, Rohan Shankar (also dialogues), and Abilash Nair. The first half of the film is a proper Priyadarshan movie, with many hilarious scenes that will make you laugh out loud. The scenes are written very well, and the jokes land perfectly. In the first half, there are a few horror scenes, but the jump scares are missing.

In the second half, the movie takes the dramatic route, and there are hardly any comedy scenes. But the dramatic portions, especially the flashback sequences, fail to keep us engaged. After the interval, while we expected some hilarious and scary scenes, Bhooth Bangla majorly becomes like a dramatic thriller that concentrates on folklore and black magic.

Also, with Akshay and Priyadarshan coming together, we expected a fantastic climax that would give us an adrenaline rush. But that doesn't happen here.

Bhooth Bangla Review - Actors' Performances

Akshay Kumar is simply amazing in Bhooth Bangla, and his comic timing is excellent. Akkians are in for a treat! After Akshay, it is Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani who have given fantastic performances in the film. Especially Yadav, he is just WOW!

When it comes to female leads, Mithila Palkar has the meatiest role, and she has done a good job. Wamiqa Gabbi looks very pretty, but she doesn't have much to do in the film. One thing about Bhooth Bangla that disappoints a lot is that Tabu is wasted in the film. The role doesn't do justice to her talent, and even the dance sequence featuring her is nowhere close to Mere Dholna.

Supporting actors like Jisshu Sengupta, Rajesh Sharma, Bhavna Pani (she dances really well), and Zakir Hussain are good in their respective roles.

Bhooth Bangla Review - Music

Bhooth Bangla has some decent songs, but a chartbuster like Mere Dholna is surely missing. Also, the background score could have been better.

Bhooth Bangla Review - FPJ Verdict

Overall, Bhooth Bangla has a very interesting concept, and the first half of the film is hilarious. But an average second half and not-so-great climax make the movie weak. If you are looking for a perfect horror-comedy, then you might get disappointed after watching Bhooth Bangla. However, this film can be just a timepass watch for the weekend.