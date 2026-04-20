'The Problem Was...': Veteran Actor Sudhir Pandey Reacts To Social Media Claims That He Was Disrespected At Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Trailer Launch Event In Mumbai

Sudhir Pandey On His Viral Video From Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Trailer Launch Event | X / YouTube

Veteran actor Sudhir Pandey has starred in many popular movies and TV shows. He will next be seen in Ginny Weds Sunny 2, and a few days ago, he attended the trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai. However, a video of him went viral from the event, in which he was seen getting off the stage quietly without meeting anyone, and netizens speculated that the veteran actor was disrespected at the event by the makers and co-actors.

Pandey has finally broken his silence on the viral video, clarifying why he left the event like that. While talking to Hindustan Times, the actor said, “There was nothing like being disrespected. I was launching the trailer with the team, I wanted to be there. I went to the stage with everyone, and was sitting in the front row before that. Whoever has shot this video may not have noticed that. When the announcement was made, I went up with everyone."

No One Cares To Notice Senior Actor... So He Quietly Walked Off The Stage 🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/OFXDUTNBYh — Natasha ♡ (@natashaxtwts) April 18, 2026

He further explained, “The problem was I was in great urgency, because my shoot for another project was going on." He revealed that he attended the event in the middle of the shoot.

The actor had also informed the team of Ginny Weds Sunny 2 that he would come to the event with a little urgency. "The reason you see me walking off is going to the other shoot. I was getting messages," Pandey added.

The veteran actor stated that he has a fantastic role in Ginny Weds Sunny 2, and it is a good film. "That's why I got permission from the other film's team. I am thankful to them for allowing it," he said.

Further talking about the viral video, Pandey stated that he didn't know what happened, and later saw it on social media. The veteran actor said, "The kind of reactions I have received from concerned people…. I suddenly feel that yes, people have noticed my work and I am quite relevant in their memory.”

Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Release Date

Ginny Weds Sunny 2, which stars Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar in the lead roles, is slated to release on April 24, 2026.