Akshay Kumar Gets Teary-Eyed At Wheel Of Fortune Finale: 'Itne Saare Moments Hain, 65 Episodes Hue...' - VIDEO

Akshay Kumar Cries In Wheel Of Fortune New Promo | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Akshay Kumar's quiz reality show Wheel Of Fortune is set to end on an emotional note, with its grand finale scheduled for April 27. Special guests Farah Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Jacqueline Fernandez will join him on the final episode as they revisit memorable moments from the season. In a new promo shared on Instagram on Saturday (April 25), Akshay was seen teary-eyed after the makers surprised him with a heartfelt tribute video praising his journey on the show, leaving the actor visibly emotional.

Akshay Kumar Cries In Wheel Of Fortune New Promo

The video montage featured some of the show's most memorable moments, accompanied by a touching message: "Kal se yeh manch nahi hoga, lekin aapki muskurahat yaad rahegi, aapki sharartien, nadaaniyan aur shaitaaniyan yaad rahengi. Aap yaad rahenge." Akshay was seen wiping away tears as he said the show had completed 65 episodes, with nearly 200 contestants taking part, adding that there were several unforgettable moments.

Check out the video:

Furthermore, he added, "Mere mama bhi aaye hain, inhone ek bhi show miss nahi kiya. Mujhe batate hain, beta 9 baj jaata hai main dekhne aata hoon show (My maternal uncle is here too, he hasn't missed a single episode. He tells me, 'Beta, it turns 9 o’clock and I come to watch the show’). Thank you, India, for loving this show."

Work Front

Akshay was recently seen in the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. The film also starred Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi, among others.

Next, he has Welcome to the Jungle, Haiwaan and Golmaal 5 in his pipeline.