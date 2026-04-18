'Mera Aadha Shareer Cut Jaata...': Akshay Kumar Recalls 3 Near-Death Experiences While Performing Film Stunts, Shares Shocking Details

Akshay Kumar Recalls 3 Near-Death Experiences | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, known for performing his own high-risk stunts and action sequences, has delivered several daring moments on screen. The actor recently opened up about three instances where he narrowly escaped death while shooting for his films, and also revealed how his wife, former actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, reacts to his dangerous on-set experiences.

Akshay Kumar Recalls 3 Near-Death Experiences

During a recent interaction with Subhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Akshay shared, "Ek baar Sainik mein hua tha. Ek building se doosri building jaate-jaate mera haath thak gaya tha, and I thought mein chala jaunga, ek building se dusre building. Tab kuch nahi tha, VFX bhi nahi tha, khud hi sab karna padta tha. International Khiladi mein, boat ke scene mein mera aadha shareer cut jaata. Samne se catamaran aa raha tha, aur meri boat uske beech se jaane wali thi, main poora cut ho jaata, lekin bach gaya."

“Once, during International Khiladi, in a boat scene, half of my body could have been cut off. A catamaran was coming from the front, and my boat was about to pass right through it, I could have been completely sliced, but I survived. Jab maine Khiladi 786 mein jump maara tha, mujhe hot air balloon par dive karna tha, tab bhi bach gaya," added Kumar.

Twinkle Khanna's Reaction

When asked if his wife Twinkle, asks him to stop performing such stunts, Akshay denied it, saying she is used to it now and there is no point in asking him to stop as he would continue doing them. He added that she believes, "Woh aa jayega, theek-thaak aa jayega," reflecting the confidence she has in him, while stressing that it is still important to take care and be very careful.

Akshay Kumar Work Front

Akshay, recently seen in Bhooth Bangla, has Welcome to the Jungle, Haiwaan and Golmaal 5 in his pipeline.