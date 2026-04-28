Bhooth Bangla, Michael Box Office Collection Prediction: After Monday Drop, Akshay Kumar Starrer & Jaafar Jackson's Film Expected To Show Jump On Tuesday

Bhooth Bangla, Michael Box Office Collection | YouTube

Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla had a fantastic second weekend and it entered the Rs. 100 crore club. However, on Monday, day 11, as expected, the movie showed a drop at the box office. Meanwhile, the new release, Michael, also had a good first weekend in India, and showed a drop on Monday. However, both films are expected to show a jump on Tuesday, due to less ticket pricing.

Michael Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

As per early estimates, Michael on its fifth day might collect around Rs. 3 crore, and if the footfalls are better in the late evening and night shows, the collection can be more as well.

In five days, we can expect the movie to mint around Rs. 22 crore net in India.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction

Bhooth Bangla, during the second weekend, collected better than the new releases. The Akshay Kumar starrer also saw a drop on its second Monday, and in 11 days, it collected Rs. 117.05 crore.

Now, as per early estimates, we can expect the Priyadarshan directorial to mint around Rs. 3.50–4 crore on Tuesday, and if in the late evening and night shows the footfalls are better, the collection can be more than Rs. 4 crore as well.

Bhooth Bangla is reportedly made on a budget of around Rs. 100–120 crore. So, in just 12 days, the movie will easily surpass its budget at the box office.

Also, with its day 12 collection, Bhooth Bangla will beat Akshay's last release Jolly LLB 3 at the box office. The movie, which also starred Arshad Warsi, had minted Rs. 117.50 crore.

Michael Review

Michael has received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, the film entertains and impresses, yet stops short of truly illuminating. It is less a revelation and more a respectful reprise."