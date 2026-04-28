Viral Instagram Video Reveals 'Secret' Way To Stream Michael & Other New Movies For Free - Here's The Hack

King of pop Michael Jackson's biopic, Michael, has been trending worldwide and creating massive buzz since its release, and now a viral Instagram video claiming to offer a way to watch it for free online has added to the conversation. A content creator in India recently shared a clip explaining a so-called “hack” to stream films without paying, leaving the internet divided.

In the video, the creator demonstrates a step-by-step method using IMDb.

Explaining the process, he says, "Go to Google, search for IMDb, open the IMDb website and search for Michael Jackson's new movie. Then click on the link and where IMDb is written, just add play behind it and press enter. And look at this, in top-notch quality, the whole movie has been played."

"I tried this with Project Hail Mary as well and other movies as well. It all worked. I don't know why it is happening, how it is happening, but use it as long as it is going on. The hack is very crazy," he added.

The creator further claimed that the same trick worked for other Hollywood films, including Project Hail Mary. Soon after the video went viral, we also checked it and it actually worked.

However, there is no clarity on how these links function or whether they are legal. Experts often warn that such methods may involve piracy or unsafe websites, which could expose users to malware or data theft.

Soon after the video surfaced, social media users reacted strongly. While some viewers appreciated the creator for sharing the tip, others criticised the practice, saying it is unfair to watch films through unofficial channels. Many pointed out that such actions can harm the film industry and the people behind these projects.

"This movie was made with so much dedication and effort—it’s a true legend. Please don’t just spread it online for free or watch it on random sites. Go to the cinema hall and watch it—it’s worth it. It deserves respect and support for all the hard work and investment put into it. I know you all appreciate good content—please go see it," a user commented.

Another wrote, "M crying. It really works...thanks you so much boy this really means alot to me😭💗✨ marr rahi thi michael dekhne."

Meanwhile, Michael has already generated global attention. The film is a biographical drama based on the life of pop icon Michael Jackson, who passed away on June 25, 2009, in Los Angeles at the age of 50. His nephew, Jaafar Jackson, plays the lead role and has been praised for his resemblance and performance.

The film released in theatres on April 24. While the viral “hack” continues to circulate online, viewers are advised to rely on official platforms for a safe and legal viewing experience.