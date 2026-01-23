 Laurus Labs Q3 Profit Soars To ₹253 Crore, Revenue Rises 26% YoY To ₹1,778 Crore
Laurus Labs reported a 179.4 percent year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rupees 253.1 crore for Q3 FY26, with revenue from operations climbing 25.6 percent to Rupees 1,778.3 crore. The company posted a profit of Rupees 193.8 crore in Q2 and Rupees 90.6 crore in Q1. On the revenue front, it recorded Rupees 1,653.5 crore in Q2 and Rupees 1,569.5 crore in Q1.

Mumbai: In the December quarter, Laurus Labs delivered a strong financial performance with revenue touching Rupees 1,778.3 crore, up from Rupees 1,653.5 crore in Q2 and Rupees 1,415.1 crore in Q3 FY25. Consolidated net profit jumped to Rupees 253.1 crore versus Rupees 193.8 crore in Q2 and Rupees 90.6 crore in the same period last year. The consistent uptick reflects improving operating leverage and strong execution across business segments.

Quarter-on-quarter, revenue rose 7.5 percent while net profit surged 30.6 percent. Total expenses increased modestly to Rupees 1,457.5 crore from Rupees 1,410.7 crore, indicating improved cost control. Notably, employee benefits expense edged up to Rupees 229.2 crore from Rupees 215.6 crore, partially offset by inventory gains. Depreciation and finance costs remained largely stable. Basic EPS rose from Rupees 3.61 to Rupees 4.67 in Q3, reflecting stronger earnings per share performance.

Although management commentary was not explicitly provided in the release, the performance appears bolstered by operational efficiencies, cost optimization, and likely scaling up of high-margin product lines. Laurus also recorded minor exchange losses in other comprehensive income. EPS showed a steady climb through the quarters: Rupees1.71 in Q1, Rupees 3.61 in Q2, and Rupees 4.67 in Q3, suggesting sustained earnings momentum.

For the nine months ended December 2025, Laurus Labs posted a revenue of Rupees 5,001.3 crore, up 30.5 percent from Rupees 3,833.7 crore in 9M FY25. Net profit reached Rupees 607.9 crore compared to Rupees 120.5 crore last year, reflecting a fivefold increase. With rising demand across geographies and product segments, the company appears well-placed to maintain its growth trajectory into the final quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Laurus Labs. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.       

