Laurus Labs Invests ₹107.8 Crore In KRKA Pharma, Maintains 49% Stake

Laurus Labs |

Mumbai: Laurus Labs Limited has invested ₹107.8 crore in KRKA Pharma Private Limited through a rights issue, according to a company announcement dated October 14, 2026.

The pharmaceutical company acquired 10.78 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. The investment follows an earlier intimation submitted on April 30, 2026, linking the latest disclosure to its previously communicated investment plans.

The transaction adds capital to KRKA Pharma while keeping Laurus Labs’ percentage ownership unchanged. The company said its shareholding in the joint venture would continue at 49%.

Laurus Labs Holds 26.215 Crore Shares

Following the investment, Laurus Labs’ total holding in KRKA Pharma stands at 26.215 crore equity shares.

The distinction between the number of shares acquired and the percentage ownership is important. Although Laurus Labs subscribed to additional shares, the company’s disclosed ownership proportion remains unchanged after the rights issue.

A rights issue allows a company to offer additional shares to existing shareholders. Depending on participation and the structure of the issue, shareholders can increase their share count while maintaining their proportional ownership.

In this case, Laurus Labs has confirmed that its interest in KRKA Pharma remains at 49%, despite the additional subscription.

Joint Venture With Slovenian Partner

KRKA Pharma Private Limited operates as a joint venture between Laurus Labs and KRKA d.d., which is based in Novo mesto, Slovenia.

The latest investment therefore takes place within the existing partnership structure. The announcement does not indicate a change in Laurus Labs’ ownership percentage or describe the transaction as an acquisition of control.

The investment is in the joint venture’s equity capital, with the shares subscribed through the rights issue rather than purchased from an existing shareholder.

Disclosure Focuses on Capital Subscription

The supplied announcement identifies the investment amount, the number of shares acquired, their face value and Laurus Labs’ resulting holding.

However, it does not provide a detailed allocation of the new funds towards manufacturing, research, working capital or other expenditure. Specific operational plans should therefore not be inferred from the investment disclosure alone.

The central development is Laurus Labs’ additional ₹107.8 crore equity commitment to KRKA Pharma, alongside the continuation of its 49% ownership in the joint venture.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company disclosures and is for information only. Investors should assess risks before making investment decisions.