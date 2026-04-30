Laurus Labs Q4 Profit Jumps 21% YoY To ₹282 Crore; Revenue Rises To ₹1,812 Crore

For the full year ended March 31, 2026, Laurus Labs reported revenue from operations of Rupees 6,812.90 crore compared with Rupees 5,553.96 crore in FY25, marking a 22.7 percent growth. |

Mumbai: Laurus Labs reported a 20.5 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 281.91 crore in Q4 FY26, with revenue from operations increasing to Rupees 1,811.57 crore. Sequentially, profit grew from Rupees 253.11 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 233.87 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a steady earnings trajectory. Revenue also improved from Rupees 1,778.29 crore in Q3, indicating modest quarter-on-quarter expansion.

Strong quarterly performance

On a consolidated basis, Laurus Labs delivered stable growth in the March quarter, supported by improved operating efficiency. Revenue rose to Rupees 1,811.57 crore compared with Rupees 1,720.30 crore a year ago, while profit after tax climbed to Rupees 281.91 crore from Rupees 233.87 crore. Sequentially, revenue and profitability showed incremental gains over Q3 FY26, indicating continued business momentum across segments.

Sequential growth builds steadily

Quarter-on-quarter, revenue increased by Rupees 33.28 crore (Rupees 1,811.57 crore minus Rupees 1,778.29 crore), translating into a 1.9 percent growth. Profit rose by Rupees 28.80 crore (Rupees 281.91 crore minus Rupees 253.11 crore), reflecting an 11.4 percent improvement. Total expenses remained largely stable at Rupees 1,462 crore compared with Rupees 1,457.49 crore in Q3, supporting margin expansion. The controlled cost structure helped offset modest revenue growth and improve profitability.

Earnings supported by operational stability

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rupees 5.17 in Q4 FY26, up from Rupees 4.67 in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 4.34 in Q4 FY25, indicating consistent shareholder returns. Profit before tax also increased to Rupees 361.37 crore from Rupees 326.56 crore in the preceding quarter, highlighting improved operating leverage during the period.

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Full-year performance remains robust

For the full year ended March 31, 2026, Laurus Labs reported revenue from operations of Rupees 6,812.90 crore compared with Rupees 5,553.96 crore in FY25, marking a 22.7 percent growth. Net profit surged to Rupees 889.85 crore from Rupees 354.41 crore in the previous year, reflecting strong earnings expansion. Total comprehensive income for the year stood at Rupees 884.24 crore, indicating sustained operational performance.

Disclaimer: This article is based on limited reviewed financial results and is not investment advice or a complete financial analysis.