Nashik: ₹5,000-Crore Mahindra EV Project Stalled Over Land Acquisition |

Nashik: A proposed ₹5,000 crore electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing project by Mahindra & Mahindra in Nashik district has been awaiting progress for nearly 14 months due to unresolved land acquisition issues. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured industrial representatives that the state government will intervene to address the hurdles and facilitate further progress on the investment.

The project is proposed at Advan village in Igatpuri taluka, where around 350 acres of land are required for the first phase. However, the acquisition process has been held up by opposition from some farmers and local political leaders seeking higher compensation. The delay has raised concerns within the industrial community over the implementation of the project and its anticipated contribution to the region's economic growth.

The issue was taken up during a meeting between Fadnavis and a delegation from the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers' Association (NIMA), led by its president, Ashish Nahar, during the Chief Minister's visit to Nashik on Oct 11. The delegation urged the government to expedite the land acquisition process and resolve the impasse through discussions with the affected stakeholders.

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Responding to the representation, Fadnavis assured the delegation that a meeting involving farmers, government officials and other stakeholders would be convened shortly to explore an amicable settlement. However, no final agreement or definitive deadline for completing the acquisition had been announced at the time of the report.

The proposed investment is expected to strengthen Nashik's automobile manufacturing base, encourage the growth of ancillary industries and create employment opportunities for local youth. Its progress is being closely watched by industrialists, given its potential to attract further investment into the district.

During the interaction, the NIMA delegation also called for Nashik's inclusion in the second phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). Fadnavis reportedly assured the representatives that he would take up the proposal with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Resolving the land acquisition dispute remains a key requirement for moving the Mahindra project forward. The next steps will depend on discussions between the government, the company and affected landowners, with the objective of balancing industrial development with farmers' compensation concerns.

"The land acquisition has faced a delay of roughly 14 months due to local farmer opposition and demands for higher compensation. NIMA recently appealed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in October 2026 to intervene and fast-track the clearance. We have asked the Honourable CM to intervene and get the matter resolved at the earliest and handover the Land for further development to Mahindra," said Manish Rawal the VP of NIMA