Nashik: MPCB Shuts 17 Factories In Ambad MIDC Over Effluent Discharge

Nashik: Nine Companies Face Closure Notices Over Water Contamination In Ambad MIDC |

Nashik: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has ordered the closure of 17 factories in the Ambad Industrial Estate after finding that they were discharging untreated industrial effluent, contaminating water sources.

The MPCB initiated inspections following complaints that yellow, chemical-laden water was being drawn from borewells and hand pumps in the Dattanagar area. After inspections revealed that their effluent treatment systems were either shut down or non-functional, the MPCB issued closure orders against the 17 industries. Electricity and water supplies to some of these units have also been disconnected.

Following the action, the entrepreneurs held a meeting and requested a grace period to rectify the violations that led to the crackdown. They also urged the immediate commissioning of a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) to prevent such incidents in the future.

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Action had previously been taken against certain plating and chemical industries in the area. Laboratory tests had revealed excessively high levels of chromium in the groundwater, prompting complaints from residents about skin ailments and other health issues. The administration has also shut down some borewells in the affected areas.

MPCB official Pravan Pakhale said strict action against industries violating regulations would continue. Further legal proceedings will be initiated against those discharging untreated effluent.