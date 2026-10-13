Nashik: Kasara Railway Block To Disrupt Local, Express Train Services Till October 16 | Representative

Nashik: Rail passengers travelling between Nashik and Mumbai are likely to face disruptions over the next three days as Central Railway has scheduled traffic and power blocks at Kasara station from Oct 14 to 16 for yard expansion and third-line connectivity work.

Local train services between Asangaon and Kasara will be suspended during the block periods, affecting commuters from Kasara and Igatpuri travelling towards Mumbai.

The railway administration has also announced cancellations, revised departure timings and route diversions for several long-distance trains.

Two Duronto Trains Cancelled

The Howrah-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Duronto Express (12262), scheduled for Oct 13, and the CSMT-Howrah Duronto Express (12261), scheduled for Oct 14, have been cancelled.

On Oct 14, the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Gorakhpur Express will depart at 5.50 pm, the LTT-Sitapur Express at 5.35 pm and the LTT-Dhanbad Express at 6.05 pm.

The departure timings of the LTT-Gorakhpur, LTT-Rani Kamalapati and LTT-Chhapra Express trains have also been revised for Oct 15.

Some trains will be diverted via the Kalyan-Karjat-Pune-Manmad route, while certain services may run 15 to 25 minutes behind schedule.

Central Railway has urged passengers to check the revised train schedules before starting their journeys.

Block Timings

Oct 143.35 pm to 8.35 pmOct 153.35 pm to 7.35 pmOct 163 am to 6 am and 3.35 pm to 7.35 pm

During the block periods, some local trains will terminate at Asangaon instead of Kasara, while certain services scheduled to originate from Kasara will start from Asangaon.

Several CSMT-Kasara local services will also be short-terminated at Asangaon.

Local Train Timings

The following timings have been announced for local train services affected by the block:

Last local from CSMT towards Kasara12.30 pmLast local from Kasara towards Mumbai2.42 pmFirst local from CSMT towards Kasara after the block6.28 pmFirst local from Kasara towards Mumbai after the block8.15 pm

Passengers travelling on the Kasara route have been advised to verify the revised timetable and make alternative arrangements where necessary.