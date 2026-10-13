Nashik: 81 Dengue Cases Reported In September, Mosquito Menace Persists |

Nashik: Dengue continues to pose a public health challenge in Nashik, with 81 cases reported in September 2026, taking the city's cumulative tally to 182 for the first nine months of the year.

The city recorded 56 cases between January and July, followed by 45 in August and 81 in September. The rise in cases has raised concerns over mosquito breeding in the post-monsoon period.

Stagnant water, uncovered water storage containers and water accumulation at construction sites provide favourable breeding conditions for mosquitoes. Even after rainfall subsides, accumulated water can sustain mosquito breeding and increase the risk of dengue transmission.

Public health experts have stressed that eliminating mosquito breeding sites is as important as fogging and other preventive measures.

East Nashik, CIDCO and Panchavati Under Focus

The Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC) health department has been carrying out preventive measures, including household inspections, fogging, mosquito larvae detection and public awareness campaigns.

Reports have identified East Nashik, CIDCO and Panchavati among the areas recording a higher incidence of dengue.

Health officials are focusing on identifying and eliminating mosquito breeding sites, particularly in areas where suspected dengue cases have been detected.