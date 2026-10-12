Nashik: CM Devendra Fadnavis Reviews Kumbh Projects, Stresses Timely Completion And Quality |

Nashik: Various development projects underway in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar ahead of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela are progressing rapidly and are expected to transform the overall landscape of both places. Emphasising the need to create modern infrastructure with a vision for the next 25 to 30 years, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence that all ongoing projects would be completed within the stipulated deadlines while maintaining high standards of quality. The initiatives aim to provide essential facilities for pilgrims, tourists and residents.

Ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony of the Simhastha Mahakumbh Mela, Fadnavis visited the Darshan Path and Goda Ghat in Trimbakeshwar, Dwarka Circle in Nashik and Ozar Airport to review the ongoing development works. He obtained detailed information from officials regarding the current status, progress and future planning of the projects. He instructed the authorities concerned to accelerate the pace of work and ensure timely completion.

Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, Water Conservation Department Principal Secretary and Guardian Secretary Eknath Dawale, MLA Hiraman Khoskar, Special Inspector General of Police Sanjay Ainpure, Simhastha Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Superintendent of Police Dr SV Swami, Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council President Triveni Tungar, MSIDC officer Brijesh Dixit, Sub-Divisional Officer Pawan Datta, Tehsildar Ganesh Jadhav, Chief Officer Govind Jadhav and officials from various departments were present.

Laying the Foundation for the Next 25 to 30 Years

The Chief Minister stated that the projects being undertaken for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela are not limited to the event itself but will strengthen the foundation for the long-term development of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar over the next 25 to 30 years. These initiatives will play a transformative role in the region's journey towards modernisation by improving traffic management, infrastructure and facilities for pilgrims and tourists, and addressing various civic issues.

He also indicated that development works related to the airport would gain momentum in the next phase. Fadnavis emphasised that various departments and agencies were working in coordination to ensure the comprehensive development of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

Development Through Coordination Among All Agencies

The projects are being implemented through coordinated efforts involving the municipal corporation, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Simhastha Kumbh Mela Authority, district administration, police administration and other departments concerned.

The Chief Minister appreciated the coordination among the Guardian Minister, public representatives and officials, describing the collective efforts of all agencies as commendable. He congratulated the teams working to accelerate the development projects and particularly praised the important initiatives undertaken by MSRDC.

New Direction for Trimbakeshwar's Development

Although the development works around the Darshan Path and Goda Ghat in Trimbakeshwar present significant challenges, they are progressing in a planned manner and are expected to substantially transform the area.

Considering the growing number of devotees visiting Trimbakeshwar from across the country, the administration is developing the necessary infrastructure and facilities. These projects are also expected to enhance the importance of Trimbakeshwar as a major religious tourism destination.

Dwarka Circle and Ozar Airport Expansion Reviewed

The Chief Minister described the development work at Dwarka Circle in Nashik as highly significant and challenging. However, the project is progressing rapidly according to plan, with efforts underway to complete it ahead of the scheduled deadline.

Officials informed him that water drainage tests had been conducted at the site during the current monsoon season. Necessary measures have been taken to prevent waterlogging and ensure the smooth drainage of rainwater.

Fadnavis subsequently inspected the expansion work at Ozar Airport. He directed the authorities concerned to remain particularly vigilant about providing essential infrastructure and other facilities to pilgrims and tourists visiting Nashik for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

MLA Prof Devyani Pharande, MLA Rahul Dhikle, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, MSIDC officer Brijesh Dixit, Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, District Collector Ayush Prasad and officials from the departments concerned were also present during the inspection.