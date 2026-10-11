Nashik: Tribal Department Verifies Students In 1,058 Ashram Schools In One Day | AI

Nashik: The Tribal Development Department conducted a special one-day drive to verify student enrolment and attendance in 1,058 ashram schools across Maharashtra. The drive covered 500 government and 558 aided ashram schools and was planned under the guidance of the Tribal Development Commissionerate.

Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansod had directed officials to conduct the special verification drive in conjunction with the student census ending on Sept 30, 2026.

For effective implementation of the campaign, Additional Commissioners and Project Officers deputed inspection officers to visit ashram schools within their jurisdictions.

The inspection officers conducted a class-wise and batch-wise count of students in government and aided ashram schools. They also verified whether each student was registered in the school's general register.

During the counting process, each student was asked to stand and state their full name. The inspection officers then checked the student's presence against the class attendance register and verified the register entries against actual attendance.

The officers completed the necessary records in the presence of teachers and other staff concerned.

To maintain transparency in the verification process, officials marked the right index finger of each student with a blue ink marker. They took special care to ensure that no student was counted twice. They also recorded separate details of students who were absent during the verification.

"Educational interests of students admitted in ashram schools are the highest priority. It is important to determine their exact number and actual attendance to provide quality education and necessary educational facilities to the students. The special verification drive will help clarify the reality of student records in ashram schools and make educational management more effective," said Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansod.