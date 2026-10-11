Nashik: Illegal Borewells In Ambad MIDC To Be Sealed, Strict Pollution Action Ordered |

Nashik: District Collector Ayush Prasad has directed the agencies concerned to take strict action against pollution in the Ambad MIDC area, including sealing illegal borewells, inspecting contaminated water sources and initiating legal proceedings against industries violating environmental norms. The directives were issued during a meeting at the Collectorate attended by Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri and representatives of industrial associations.

The Groundwater Surveys and Development Agency (GSDA) has been asked to inspect water sources in Ambad and Satpur to assess possible groundwater contamination. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will take action against unauthorised industrial units and factories discharging untreated wastewater. Industries have also been instructed to treat wastewater within their premises before disposal and strictly follow hazardous waste management regulations.

The Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) project in Ambad MIDC is scheduled for phased completion between Oct 15 and Nov 30. AIMA President Rajendra Pansare emphasised the need to expedite the work to provide a long-term solution to industrial pollution. The Nashik Municipal Corporation is also planning a regular water supply to industries to reduce dependence on groundwater extraction through illegal borewells.

Industrial associations AIMA, NIMA and the Metal Finishers Association, Nashik (MFAN), assured the administration that they would encourage their members to comply with environmental regulations and send wastewater to the CETP once it becomes operational.

A proposal to establish a dedicated industrial cluster for electroplating, phosphating, anodising and painting units, with common wastewater treatment and hazardous waste disposal facilities, was also discussed. The administration stressed the need for coordinated action by all agencies to safeguard public health and the environment.