Nashik: Cyber Fraudsters Keep Retired Engineer Under ‘Digital Arrest’ for Three Days, Swindle ₹43 Lakh | Representational Image

Nashik: Cybercriminals have once again defrauded a senior citizen in the city of a large sum of money using the 'digital arrest' tactic. A retired engineer from a multinational company was swindled out of approximately ₹43 lakh. The suspects intimidated him by claiming he would be arrested in a money laundering case and forced him to remain seated in front of a camera at his home for three days.

Cyber fraudsters contacted the senior citizen, who resides in the Indiranagar area. Threatening him, they said, "Money laundering transactions have been carried out in your name, and action could be taken against you." They then informed him that he was under 'digital arrest'. Consequently, he was compelled to sit in front of a camera at home for three days. Driven by fear, he transferred a substantial amount of money to bank accounts specified by the suspects.

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Upon realising he had been defrauded, he lodged a complaint with the cyber police station. Police have registered a case and intensified the search for the suspects. Cybercriminals have reportedly increased the frequency of such scams recently, targeting retired officials, engineers and senior citizens.

Citizens have been urged not to trust phone calls or messages from unknown individuals and to contact the cyber police immediately.