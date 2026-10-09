Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Temple May Remain Closed for Two Months for Kumbh Works | Pinterest

Nashik: The state government is considering a proposal to keep the Trimbakeshwar Temple closed to devotees from Oct 15 to Dec 15, 2026, to expedite pending Simhastha Kumbh Mela development works. However, if the proposal is approved to facilitate contractors in completing the work, devotees could miss important religious occasions, including Dussehra, Diwali and the historic Tripurari Purnima Rathotsav, associated with the temple's 300-year-old tradition. The proposed closure could also result in a loss of several crore rupees in temple revenue, apart from adversely affecting local traders and businesses.

The issue was discussed on Thursday when Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan visited Trimbakeshwar to inspect the ongoing development works. The discussion took place at the temple trust's office building in the presence of senior administrative officials and temple trust representatives.

Contractors have reportedly demanded that the temple remain closed for two months from Oct 15, arguing that this would enable them to accelerate work on the special darshan pathway and the temple premises.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation, which is executing the special darshan pathway project, has reportedly left several parts of the town disrupted by demolition and excavation over the past six months. Government offices and the Sub-District Hospital have also been relocated. Despite these disruptions, the pace of work has remained slow.

Concerns have also been raised over alleged violations of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) norms and the potential risk to the ancient temple structure. Devotees have expressed considerable dissatisfaction with the ongoing work, including activities within the temple premises, where concerns have been raised over the manner in which the work is being carried out.

The proposal to close the temple has now emerged as a possible measure to accelerate the project.

Local Businesses Face Uncertainty

Work at Kushavart Ghat has remained pending for nearly a year. With the Simhastha Kumbh Mela flag-hoisting ceremony approaching, the ghat has been kept closed during Pitru Paksha to facilitate the urgent completion of the work.

Widespread demolition and construction-related disruptions have severely affected local businesses, leaving many traders struggling to earn a livelihood. Several small vendors depend on handcarts, tables and temporary stalls to support their families.

With the local marketplace already facing significant disruption, the proposed closure of the temple for another two months has raised serious concerns among traders about how they will sustain themselves during this period.

If the proposal is approved, the impact could extend beyond temple revenue to the livelihoods of hundreds of people dependent on the daily flow of pilgrims and visitors to Trimbakeshwar.