Nashik: Girish Mahajan Orders Probe Into Ambad Water Pollution, Directs Strict Action Against Industries |

Nashik: Taking serious cognisance of complaints regarding contaminated water in Datt Nagar, Maruti Sankul, the Tulja Bhavani area and surrounding localities near the Ambad Industrial Estate, Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan visited the affected areas on Wednesday to assess the situation. He visited residents' homes, interacted with families and listened to the grievances of citizens who reported skin problems and other health issues allegedly caused by contaminated water.

Expressing serious concern over the reported impact of contaminated water on public health, Mahajan said that citizens' health would not be compromised under any circumstances and that no industrial unit responsible for negligence would be protected.

He directed the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) to ensure an immediate and adequate supply of safe drinking water to residents. He also instructed the authorities to shut down hand pumps and borewells in the affected areas immediately to prevent people from using contaminated water and suffering further health complications.

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Taking urgent steps to address the issue, Mahajan contacted State Industries Minister Uday Samant and Environment Minister Pankaja Munde over the telephone and apprised them of the situation. He urged the departments concerned to take immediate action, investigate those responsible and adopt stringent measures to address the issue affecting public health.

Mahajan also contacted the Principal Secretaries of the Industries and Environment departments, along with senior officials of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). He directed them to urgently investigate the extent and sources of water pollution in the Ambad area and initiate strict action against industries found responsible.

Expressing displeasure over companies discharging industrial wastewater directly into drains or onto land without proper treatment, Mahajan instructed the administration to take action against units responsible for water pollution. He emphasised that companies releasing untreated or contaminated wastewater must be held accountable.

CETP Project Reviewed

Mahajan also inspected the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) being developed to treat contaminated wastewater generated by industries in the Ambad Industrial Estate. He directed the authorities concerned to complete the project at the earliest so that industrial effluent could be treated effectively and the risk of water pollution reduced.

'Public Health Cannot Be Compromised'

Mahajan said the situation in Ambad was not merely a water contamination issue but a matter directly concerning public health and environmental safety. He emphasised the need for coordinated action by all departments concerned to ensure access to safe drinking water, immediately prevent the use of contaminated water, identify the source of pollution, take strict action against responsible industries and commission the CETP project within the stipulated timeframe.

AIMA President Calls For Strict Compliance With Pollution Norms

"There is absolutely no possibility of such a practice being followed by companies affiliated with AIMA in the Ambad Industrial Estate. However, the possibility of such incidents involving small establishments that are not registered with the Pollution Control Board cannot be ruled out.

"Compliance with pollution control norms is the responsibility of every establishment, and there should be no compromise on this front. Releasing contaminated water negligently amounts to playing with the health of citizens, and there is no question of defending anyone responsible for such negligence.

"The problem of contaminated water can be resolved if the work on the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) being established in the Ambad Industrial Estate is completed on an urgent basis."

Rajendra Pansare President, AIMA, Nashik