Nashik: Social Worker Shraddha Shringarpure Receives Dr Vasantrao Pawar Memorial Award |

Nashik: “Mokhada gave me a new perspective on the world. Poverty is not merely the absence of resources; it is also the absence of opportunities, experiences, choices and information. However, we often accept this situation as destiny. Merely distributing goods or giving donations does not change lives. Sustainable transformation can be achieved by combining knowledge, opportunities and technology,” said Shraddha Shringarpure, who has been working in Mokhada.

The Dr Vasantrao Pawar Memorial Award 2026, presented by the Nilvasant Medical Foundation and Research Centre for outstanding work in the social sector, was conferred on Shringarpure. Neelima Pawar, Chairperson of the award selection committee, felicitated her at a ceremony held at the Raosaheb Thorat Auditorium.

Shringarpure has been working through the Swaraj Foundation in the remote and difficult-to-reach areas of Mokhada and surrounding regions in Palghar district. She has contributed to several community-oriented initiatives focusing on healthcare, education, sanitation, women's empowerment and the welfare of rural and underprivileged communities. In recognition of her work, she was selected for the award.

The award has been presented since 2012 on the death anniversary of Dr Vasantrao Pawar, Founder Trustee of the Nilvasant Medical Foundation and Research Centre. It is conferred on individuals or organisations for outstanding contributions in the fields of education, medicine and social service. Shringarpure received a citation, memento and a cheque for ₹1 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Shringarpure said that receiving an award named after the late Dr Vasantrao Pawar was a matter of great significance for her. “This award has given me a new identity,” she said.

Neelima Pawar said she was pleased that the award had been given to Shringarpure for her notable contribution to the social sector. She said the selection committee had made a meaningful choice and expressed hope that the recognition would inspire organisations working for underprivileged communities.

Vasantrao Khairnar read the citation, while Prof Andhale introduced the awardee. Shakuntala Wagh, Dr Prachi Pawar, Ravindra Maniyar, Ranjana Patil, Dr Omprakash Kulkarni, Amruta Pawar, Pranav Pawar and Narayan Thete were among those present at the ceremony.