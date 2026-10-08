Nashik: Mobile ATMs, POS Machines And UPI Facilities Planned For Simhastha Kumbh |

Nashik: With lakh of devotees expected to visit Nashik and Trimbakeshwar during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, ensuring smooth and accessible financial transactions will be a key requirement. To reduce dependence on cash and ensure that devotees do not have to travel long distances to withdraw money, arrangements are being planned for mobile automated teller machines (ATMs), additional ATM kiosks, point-of-sale (POS) machines, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments and other digital banking facilities across the Kumbh area. Special attention is likely to be given to major ghats, Sadhugram, parking zones, marketplaces, transport hubs and other locations witnessing heavy footfall.

As devotees from different parts of the country and abroad are expected to attend the Kumbh, safe and uninterrupted digital payment facilities will be particularly important. Shopkeepers, food vendors, religious-item sellers, transport operators, parking contractors, accommodation providers and other service providers can be encouraged to accept payments through POS machines and UPI QR codes. Along with strengthening telecom and internet connectivity in key areas, alternative payment arrangements may also be considered in locations where network congestion is likely. This will reduce the need for devotees to carry large amounts of cash and enhance the safety of financial transactions.

Read Also Nashik: Two Children Of Migrant Labourers Drown In Farm Pond In Manor Khurd

The volume of financial transactions is expected to rise substantially during the Kumbh. Therefore, coordination between banks, ATM service providers, payment companies and the administration will be essential. Mobile ATM vans can provide cash withdrawal facilities in crowded areas and temporary settlements. A dedicated cash-refilling mechanism, security arrangements and traffic management will also be required to ensure uninterrupted ATM services. Banking assistance counters can additionally be set up to guide senior citizens, rural visitors and people who are unfamiliar with digital payment systems.

Facilities For International Visitors

Another important aspect will be ensuring that POS terminals capable of accepting international debit and credit cards are available at key locations. Official currency-exchange facilities and awareness about secure payment practices can make transactions easier for foreign visitors. At the same time, devotees will need to be cautioned against fraudulent QR codes, fake payment links, one-time password (OTP) scams, card-related fraud and other cybercrimes through a dedicated awareness campaign.

Digital Payments For Local Businesses

Local traders and small businesses will play a major role in the Kumbh economy. Connecting small vendors with POS terminals, UPI QR codes and digital payment systems can make transactions faster and more convenient. Digital payments will also help vendors maintain transaction records and reduce problems related to change and handling large amounts of cash. For devotees, cashless payments can reduce the risk associated with carrying or losing cash in crowded areas.

Proposed Financial Facilities

Mobile ATM vans at major Kumbh locations

Temporary ATM kiosks in high-footfall areas

POS machines for traders and service providers

UPI QR payment facilities at major commercial points

POS terminals supporting international cards for foreign visitors

Regular cash-refilling arrangements for ATMs

Banking help desks to assist devotees with digital transactions

Cybersecurity awareness campaigns to prevent financial fraud

Alternative payment mechanisms in areas facing network disruptions

A coordination mechanism involving banks, police, administration and payment service providers

Boost To The Digital Kumbh Economy

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela is expected to generate significant economic activity in Nashik beyond its religious significance. Spending on accommodation, food, transportation, shopping and religious services by millions of devotees is likely to generate substantial business for local traders and service providers.

Against this backdrop, a strong financial infrastructure covering mobile ATMs, POS terminals, UPI, card payments and digital banking can make transactions during the Kumbh faster, safer and more transparent. The initiative could also provide a major push to Nashik's transition towards a digital Kumbh economy, while improving the overall experience for devotees, traders and visitors.