Nashik: CM Devendra Fadnavis To Attend Village Development, Water Management Dialogue On October 11 | X/@Dev_Fadnavis

Nashik: A dialogue meeting of sarpanches, villagers, gram sevaks and elected representatives will be held in Nashik on Oct 11 in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis against the backdrop of the prevailing drought situation. Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Jaykumar Gore inspected Modi Ground to review preparations. Around 10,000 participants are expected to attend the event.

The programme will include the prize distribution ceremony for the Chief Minister's Prosperous Panchayati Raj Campaign 2025-26 and the launch of Campaign 2.0 for 2026-27. Outstanding sarpanches will be felicitated, while a special dialogue will focus on groundwater conservation, effective utilisation of available water resources and developing skills to tackle drought conditions.

Discussions will focus on water storage, groundwater recharge, watershed development and village-level water budgeting, including assessing how much rainwater is available, how much is stored and how much is lost through runoff.

Arrangements for parking, crowd movement and essential facilities at Modi Ground were also reviewed, with officials directed to complete preparations on time. The event will emphasise sustainable water management along with long-term village development planning.