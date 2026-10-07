Nashik: FDA Seizes 80,208 Packaged Drinking Water Bottles Worth ₹8.16 Lakh In Dhule | File Photo - Representative

Nashik: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected an establishment in the Nardana Industrial Estate in Dhule district and seized 80,208 PET bottles of packaged drinking water worth approximately ₹8.16 lakh. The stock was seized on suspicion that the products carried misleading labels and were of substandard quality.

The action was taken on the instructions of Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Munde. An FDA team inspected Shivay Beverages LLP, located at Plot No. T-11 in the Nardana Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area. During the inspection, food samples of three packaged drinking water brands, Bareilly, Grishma Aqua and Aqua Ajanta, were collected for laboratory analysis.

As the products were suspected to be misbranded and of inferior quality, the FDA team seized the remaining stock. The samples have been sent to a laboratory for analysis. The FDA said further legal action would be initiated against the establishment after the laboratory reports are received.