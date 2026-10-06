Nashik: Former Student Arrested For Blackmailing Professor For ₹5 Lakh Over Private Videos |

Nashik: A former student has been arrested for allegedly harassing a woman professor after gaining her trust and entering into a relationship with her. The suspect allegedly threatened to circulate her private videos, video-call recordings and personal chats on social media and demanded ₹5 lakh from her. The incident came to light after the professor approached Gangapur police and lodged a complaint.

The suspect, identified as Chetan Rajaram Adhe alias Rathod, a resident of Ambad in Jalna district, was reportedly a former student of the college where the professor had worked. According to the complaint, after the professor was transferred to another institution, Rathod renewed contact with her and gradually gained her confidence. He allegedly persuaded her to enter into a relationship with him and subsequently recorded private video-call sessions without her consent.

The situation reportedly escalated when Rathod pressured the professor to accompany him on a week-long trip outside Maharashtra. After she refused, he allegedly threatened to make her private videos and chats public. He then allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh, prompting the professor to seek police assistance.

Gangapur police have registered a case against Chetan Rathod under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Information Technology Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Police have arrested the suspect, and further investigation is underway.