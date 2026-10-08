Nashik: Two Children Of Migrant Labourers Drown In Farm Pond In Manor Khurd |

Nashik: Two children of migrant labourers drowned in a farm pond behind a house while playing nearby in the Manor Khurd area of Niphad taluka on Wednesday afternoon. The incident left their families and local residents in shock.

Construction of a new house is underway on land bearing Gat No. 148/2, owned by Navnath Sopan Vavdhane of Manor Khurd. Labourers from Madhya Pradesh have been engaged for the construction work. While construction was in progress on Wednesday afternoon, their children were playing around the house.

During this time, Arvind Dinesh Gore (11), a resident of Thokbeda, Post Ghusegaon, Rajpur taluka, Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh, and Sunny Ajay Rawat (10), a resident of Chamuknaj, Gunawar taluka, Panna district, Madhya Pradesh, accidentally fell into the farm pond behind the house. Both children drowned.

As soon as their families and the house owner noticed the incident, they pulled the children out of the pond and rushed them to Lasalgaon Rural Hospital. However, after examination, Medical Officer Dr Balkrishna Ahire declared both children dead.

Following the incident, Assistant Police Inspector Sagar Kote of Lasalgaon Police Station, along with Police Head Constables Sandeep Shinde, Audumbar Murdnar and Arun, visited the spot and conducted an inspection. The deaths have cast a pall of gloom over the families of the migrant labourers and the entire area.