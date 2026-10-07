Nashik: MP Rajabhau Waje Highlights India’s Social Development Priorities At UNGA-81 |

Nashik: Nashik Lok Sabha MP Rajabhau Waje presented India's perspective on social development during a discussion on social development in the Third Committee of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA-81). Addressing representatives from various countries, Waje spoke about India's journey in social development as well as the challenges ahead.

In his address, Waje emphasised that social development cannot be viewed merely in terms of economic growth. He said it was equally important to ensure that ordinary citizens have access to opportunities, essential services and social security necessary to live with dignity.

While outlining India's social development priorities, Waje highlighted digital and financial inclusion, food security, healthcare, affordable housing, poverty alleviation and social protection for workers. He drew attention to India's efforts to bring more citizens into the formal financial system through digital technology and expand the reach of various social security schemes.

Waje also highlighted that a large section of India's workforce is employed in the unorganised sector. He stressed the need to bring such workers within the social security framework and referred to the e-Shram portal and various measures undertaken for the welfare and protection of workers. He said basic necessities such as healthcare, food, housing and employment should not be viewed merely as welfare measures but as integral components of human development.

Stand on Viksit Bharat @ 2047

Referring to the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, Waje said India's development must be inclusive and ensure that all sections of society move forward together. He emphasised the need to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last person, reduce social inequalities and provide equal opportunities to every citizen.

He also underlined the importance of effective implementation at the central, state and local levels, along with active citizen participation, to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Nashik MP's Representation on International Platform

As an Opposition MP, Waje used the opportunity to present India's perspective on social issues at the United Nations.

"While presenting India's perspective on the global stage, it is important to recognise not only the progress made in the country's social development but also the challenges ahead and the need for more inclusive development," Waje said.