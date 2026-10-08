Nashik: Fresh Kharif Onion Arrivals Push Average Prices Down 14% In Six Days | File Photo

Nashik: The arrival of fresh kharif onions has significantly improved onion availability across the country, resulting in a sharp decline in average onion prices in Maharashtra. In six days, the average market price fell by nearly 14%, from ₹4,451 per quintal on Oct 1 to ₹3,900 per quintal on Oct 6. With kharif onion arrivals expected to increase further in the coming weeks, the Centre has indicated that prices may come under further pressure.

In a press release issued on Wednesday (Oct 7), the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution stated that onions are adequately available across the country at affordable prices. The government attributed the improved supply situation to an increase in the area under kharif onion cultivation, favourable weather conditions, rising market arrivals and the commencement of fresh crop arrivals.

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Fresh kharif onion arrivals have begun from major producing states, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. Arrivals from these regions are expected to increase over the coming weeks. Significantly, the total area under kharif onion cultivation across the country is estimated to be around 5% higher than the already high level recorded last year.

According to the India Meteorological Department's forecast, the major kharif onion-growing regions are expected to experience relatively favourable weather during the harvesting period, with a lower possibility of excessive rainfall, supporting harvesting, curing and transportation operations.

Consumers Benefit, But What About Farmers?

The Centre has stated that retail onion prices have declined by up to ₹20 per kg in 126 cities over the past two weeks. While the decline is a relief for consumers, the continuous fall in wholesale prices raises concerns over the returns received by onion growers. If lower retail prices benefit consumers while farm-gate and market prices continue to decline, the question of who bears the resulting financial burden on producers becomes significant.

Buffer Onions Supplied To 123 Cities

The Central Government has begun releasing its onion buffer stock into the market in a phased and planned manner. So far, more than 2 lakh quintals of buffer onions have been supplied to 123 cities through eight Onion Express trains and 467 trucks. Additional railway rakes are also being planned to transport buffer onions to markets where demand is high.

The availability of onions in the market is increasing through three major channels: fresh kharif arrivals, stored onions and the supply of buffer stock to consumer centres. The government is continuously monitoring arrivals, stocks and market prices and has indicated that the distribution of onions may be increased wherever necessary.

Meanwhile, with fresh kharif onion arrivals expected to rise during the upcoming festive season, the government expects consumers to get further relief. However, the decline in market prices is likely to directly affect the incomes of onion-producing farmers. Ensuring affordable onions for consumers while providing remunerative prices to growers is therefore likely to remain a key challenge in the coming weeks.