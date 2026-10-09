Nashik: Swami Samarth Seva Kendra to Get Alternative Site, MLA Funds for Reconstruction |

Nashik: The rehabilitation of the Shri Swami Samarth Seva Kendra, which will be affected by the construction of the proposed Ramjhula bridge along the Godavari riverfront in Nashik ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, has received a boost. Nashik Municipal Corporation Commissioner Manisha Khatri and MLA Devyani Pharande visited the seva kendra site and interacted with devotees and volunteers, assuring them of an alternative location and financial assistance for reconstruction.

Following a notice issued by the municipal corporation regarding the removal of the seva kendra to facilitate the Ramjhula project, devotees had expressed strong displeasure. Against this backdrop, Commissioner Khatri inspected the site and assured those present that the municipal corporation would officially provide an alternative space for rebuilding the centre in the vacant area that will become available beneath the connecting road of the Ramjhula bridge once its construction is completed.

MLA Devyani Pharande assured the volunteers that the funds required for the new construction would be made available promptly through the MLA Local Development Fund. The assurances have helped address the concerns and uncertainty among the volunteers, who expressed gratitude to the administration and elected representatives.

During the inspection, Ward No. 13 corporator Aditi Pandey, corporator Rahul Shelar, Nikhil Pawar, Mayuri Pawar, Vinayak Pandey, Ankush Pawar, Amar Khaire, Yogesh Shirapure, Keshav Ghoderao and Ashwini Ambekar were present, along with a large number of volunteers and devotees associated with the Shri Swami Samarth Seva Kendra.