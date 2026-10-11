Nashik: Couple’s Bodies Found Under Overturned Container A Day After Accident |

Nashik: A couple riding a two-wheeler died after a container overturned at New Kasara Ghat on the Mumbai-Nashik highway on Friday. The couple remained trapped beneath the container, and their deaths came to light only the following day when a disaster management team lifted the vehicle.

On Friday morning, a Mumbai-bound container (NL 01N 0688) was travelling from Nashik. Around 11 am, the driver reportedly lost control at a bend in New Kasara Ghat, causing the container to overturn.

At the time, no one realised that a two-wheeler travelling behind the container had become trapped beneath it. Kasara police initially reported that the container had overturned but that there had been no loss of life.

The following day, work began to remove the overturned container. Disaster management team members Laxman Wagh, Jaswinder Singh, Datta Watade and Balu Mange reached the spot with a crane.

While lifting the container, the team members noticed a strong odour. Suspecting that something was wrong, they informed organiser Shyam Dhumal, following which Kasara police were alerted.

The Kasara Disaster Management Team, Ghoti Highway Police Unit and Kasara police reached the spot. After the container was lifted with the help of a crane, a crushed two-wheeler and two bodies were found beneath it. The bodies were taken by ambulance to Kasara Primary Health Centre.

The deceased were identified as Jalinder Bhagat and Anusaya Bhagat, residents of Ghoti.

Kasara Police Station in-charge Nikhil Lasne, Assistant Police Inspector Rakesh Kadam and police constables Umesh Chaudhary and Devendra Shirasath have begun an investigation into the accident.

The Bhagat couple had travelled from Ghoti to Kasara for a Shraddha ceremony. When they failed to return, their family began searching for them that night but could not locate them.

After learning about the accident the following morning, relatives reached Kasara Ghat and identified the bodies.