Profit | Representational Image

Mumbai: Indian companies could witness a significant recovery in profit margins during the second half of FY27 as declining raw material prices and earlier product price hikes ease profitability pressures, according to a report by global brokerage firm Jefferies.

Nearly 55% of diversified companies tracked by the brokerage reported a year-on-year decline in margins during the September 2026 quarter. Despite robust sales growth of 35%, profits increased by just 13%, reflecting the impact of elevated input costs.

Commodity Prices Ease

The recent correction in global commodity prices could provide much-needed relief to Indian manufacturers. Brent crude oil prices have declined 21% in November so far, while copper prices have fallen 15%. Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) prices also dropped 8% month-on-month in October.

Meanwhile, prices of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), aluminium and steel have shown signs of stabilisation. The Indian rupee's appreciation of 4% since mid-October has further improved the cost environment by potentially reducing imported raw material expenses.

Jefferies expects softer commodity prices, combined with previous price increases, to accelerate earnings growth and margin expansion during H2 FY27.

Consumer Durables, Paints In Focus

Consumer durables and paint manufacturers are expected to emerge as key beneficiaries of declining input costs. The air-conditioner industry has implemented three price hikes during FY27. While input costs have risen around 18% year-to-date, manufacturers have increased product prices cumulatively by 12%, including a 5% hike effective October 1.

Similarly, paint manufacturers have raised prices by approximately 12% during the current financial year. Easing raw material costs could also improve product affordability over time, potentially supporting consumer demand and sales volumes.

Uneven Sectoral Recovery

However, Jefferies cautioned that profitability improvements may vary across industries. Domestic cables, wires and plastic pipe manufacturers typically pass changes in commodity prices directly to customers, potentially limiting margin expansion.

The brokerage expects the combination of softer input costs, earlier price hikes and a favourable currency environment to support a broader corporate earnings recovery in the coming quarters.

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