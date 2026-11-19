India’s hotel industry | Representational Image

Mumbai: India's hospitality sector is poised for sustained growth through FY28, driven by a packed wedding calendar in 2027, improving foreign tourist arrivals and rising corporate travel demand, according to a report by global brokerage firm Jefferies.

The report highlighted a sharp improvement in hotel industry performance, with revenue per available room (RevPAR) jumping 26% year-on-year in October 2026, signalling robust demand across major Indian cities.

Hotel Revenue Growth Accelerates

According to Jefferies, October's 26% RevPAR growth significantly outpaced the 18% increase recorded in the September quarter and 15% growth in the June quarter. The strong performance was supported by a 13% rise in average daily room rates and approximately 12% growth in occupancy.

Higher domestic tourism, corporate bookings and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) activities contributed to the hospitality industry's momentum. However, the brokerage noted that a favourable festive-season base also supported October's impressive numbers.

Wedding Season To Drive FY28 Growth

Jefferies expects India's hotel industry to maintain healthy revenue growth, although the pace may moderate from recent highs. A strong wedding calendar in 2027, recovering international tourism and improving business travel are expected to support hotel occupancy and room tariffs through FY28. However, easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia could encourage more outbound tourism, potentially affecting domestic demand.

Bengaluru Leads Hotel Revenue Growth

Among major cities, Bengaluru recorded the highest RevPAR growth of 45% in October, followed by Hyderabad at 38%. Mumbai and Delhi registered growth of approximately 27–31%, while Rajasthan and Goa reported increases of 14% and 11%, respectively.

India Dominates Asia-Pacific Hotel Pipeline

India emerged as the largest hotel development market in Asia-Pacific, excluding China, with 1,165 projects comprising approximately 1.54 lakh rooms as of Q3 2026. These projects represented 43% of the region's development pipeline.

Meanwhile, Dubai's RevPAR declined 42% in October, while Sri Lanka recorded 16% growth, highlighting contrasting hospitality trends across international markets.

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