'Delhi Wale Nahi Chahiye': Goa Hotel Staff Says They Like Attending To Mumbai & Bengaluru Tourists More; Say, 'They Are Respectful'

A seemingly casual conversation between a tourist and a hotel staff member in Goa has gone viral online, triggering discussions about travel etiquette and how people treat those working in the service industry.

In the now widely shared clip, a tourist is seen chatting with a hotel staff member about Goa’s changing tourist season. Referring to the decline in foreign visitors, he asks, “Ab foreigners ka season kam hogaya. Ab toh Indians aayenge Goa. Kahase chahiye aapko ki aayein? Delhi se, Mumbai se ya Bengaluru se?”

The staff member responds instantly, laughing, “Nahi sir, Delhi wale nahi chahiye. Wo thode rude hote hai.” Mimicking how some guests speak, she adds, “Oh hello… aye waiter, chai laao.”

She goes on to praise visitors from other cities, saying, “Mumbai wale acche hai. Standard bhi hai aur respectful bhi hai,” while also noting that tourists from Bengaluru are polite and pleasant. “Delhi wale thode rough hai,” she says, smiling.

More than just regional stereotypes

While the exchange appears humorous, many viewers believe the video reflects a deeper reality faced by hospitality workers. The conversation quickly moved beyond regional comparisons and turned into a larger discussion about behaviour and basic courtesy.

Social media users pointed out that the viral moment highlights how tone, language, and attitude matter just as much as spending power. One user commented, “That I can agree, Mumbai people have a class

Dehli people always chapri There is nothing to eat at home, yet people—borrowing shirts from friends—roam the streets.”

Another said, "Oh yess she's absolutely right. Money surely can't buy class and etiquette.. Have seen the so cald Delhi crowd who treats the hotel staff as their private servants.."

Respect says more than status

Hotel staff, waiters, drivers, and housekeeping teams are often the invisible backbone of tourism. Yet, many face entitlement or dismissive behaviour from guests.

The video serves as a reminder that how people speak to service workers reveals far more about character than luxury vacations or social image. A polite “please” or “thank you” can transform everyday interactions.

As the clip continues to circulate online, one message stands out: everyone deserves respect, regardless of profession. Travel may expose people to new cultures and experiences, but empathy remains universal.