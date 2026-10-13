Investments In MP Tourism, Hospitality Sectors Rise Ahead Of Simhastha 2028, Says Mohan Yadav | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Private sector investment in Madhya Pradesh’s tourism and hospitality sectors is rising steadily ahead of the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, generating widespread employment opportunities, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Indore, the chief minister highlighted that western Madhya Pradesh's Malwa region is developing into a metropolitan area from a business perspective due to the Ujjain-Indore Metropolitan Area.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela, a major congregation held once every 12 years along the banks of the Kshipra River in Ujjain, attracts millions of pilgrims to the holy city famous for the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga.

"Private sector investment in the tourism and hospitality sectors is steadily increasing in view of Simhastha 2028. This investment is also creating new employment opportunities in the state," Yadav said.

According to officials, approximately 40 crore people from across the country and the world are expected to attend Simhastha in 2028, and the state government is developing infrastructure and providing various facilities for tourists.

PTI

MP's Ujjain Plans Multilevel Mechanised Parking To Ease Traffic During Simhastha 2028

A coordination meeting on the organisation of Simhastha Mahaparv-2028, held at the Simhastha Mela Office on Saturday, deliberated on installing multilevel mechanised car parking facilities in the city to reduce traffic pressure and ensure smooth parking arrangements.

Officials discussed probable and suitable locations for these facilities to accommodate vehicles of tourists and devotees arriving from across India and abroad during the mega event.