M K Sons Fine Jewels |

Mumbai: M.K. Sons Fine Jewels has reported strong financial performance for the second quarter of FY27, registering significant growth in profitability and total income. The jewellery company also outlined its retail expansion strategy and plans to strengthen its presence in the business-to-business (B2B) segment.

According to its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the company posted a net profit of ₹15.76 crore, marking a year-on-year growth of 72.5% compared with ₹9.14 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Strong Income Growth

M.K. Sons Fine Jewels reported total income of ₹161.97 crore during Q2 FY27, an increase of approximately 49.1% from ₹108.62 crore recorded in Q2 FY26.

Profit growth significantly outpaced income growth during the quarter, reflecting an improvement in overall profitability. For the first half of FY27, the jewellery company recorded total income of ₹263.42 crore, while profit after tax stood at ₹30.78 crore.

Mumbai Retail Expansion

As part of its business growth strategy, M.K. Sons Fine Jewels plans to open new jewellery stores in Mumbai and expand an existing retail outlet during the fourth quarter of FY27.

The proposed expansion is aimed at strengthening the company's retail presence, increasing customer reach and tapping growth opportunities in Mumbai's competitive jewellery market. The additional retail capacity could help the company cater to a wider customer base and support future business growth.

Jewelista Drives Diversification

Alongside its retail expansion, M.K. Sons Fine Jewels has announced its foray into the B2B jewellery segment under the brand Jewelista. The initiative is designed to diversify revenue streams and explore additional business opportunities beyond traditional jewellery retail operations.

Future Growth Strategy

With rising profitability, planned store additions and entry into the B2B jewellery market, the company is pursuing a diversified expansion strategy. The execution of its retail expansion plans and the development of Jewelista will remain key areas of focus in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess investment risks.

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