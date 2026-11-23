If there's one thing Sharvari's Yeh Prem Mol Liya promotions are reminding us of, it's that a little old-school Bollywood charm never goes out of style. The actress has been embracing traditional Indian silhouettes that wouldn't look out of place in a classic Rajshri film. From graceful festive ensembles to elaborate ethnic creations, her promotional wardrobe has been serving plenty of inspiration.

For one of her latest appearances, she turned to designer JJ Valaya for a regal cobalt blue Anarkali that brought together intricate craftsmanship, rich colours and timeless elegance.

Take a look:

Decoding Sharvari's latest Anarkali look

Sharvari looked every bit like an Indian princess in the elaborate ensemble, which featured a fitted bodice and sheer, full-sleeved detailing. The rich blue fabric was brought to life with intricate metallic gold embroidery and dabka work, while colourful floral motifs added another layer of detail. The craftsmanship continued across the voluminous, floor-length skirt, which featured elaborate gold floral and paisley patterns that stood out against the deep blue base.

She completed the outfit with a matching sheer dupatta, draped across her shoulders. Scattered embellishments and an ornate embroidered border tied it together with the rest of the ensemble, adding to its traditional appeal.

Sharvari kept her accessories equally rooted in Indian craftsmanship. She chose statement gold earrings featuring a detailed kundan-inspired upper section and classic jhumka drops. An elaborate ring added the finishing touch without taking attention away from the heavily embroidered outfit.

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Her beauty styling kept things soft and understated. She wore her hair in a sleek, centre-parted hairstyle, while her makeup featured a natural-looking base, warm neutral eyeshadow, defined brows and subtle eyeliner. A hint of peachy-nude blush and nude-pink lips completed the look, allowing the rich blue ensemble and its intricate gold detailing to remain the highlight.

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