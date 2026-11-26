Wipro Wins BP Finance Transformation Deal, To Take Over Around 3,000 Employees | Representational Image

Indian IT services major Wipro announced a strategic partnership with British energy major BP to overhaul its core finance operations. Around 3,000 BP employees who support finance operations in India, Hungary and Malaysia will move to Wipro under the agreement. The collaboration pairs Wipro's expertise in AI, automation and transformation with the aim of making BP's finance operations more efficient and improving its processes.

What the deal involves

The employees currently supporting BP's finance operations will become Wipro staff. Wipro will use AI, automation and other technologies to improve how those operations run, according to Reuters. The arrangement is described as a supplier partnership, and BP framed it as part of its push to strengthen performance and improve long-term cost competitiveness. The announcement did not disclose a contract value in the material reviewed.

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Where the staff are based

The 3,000 employees represent a share of BP's footprint in the three countries. BP has roughly 7,500 employees in India, more than 3,300 in Hungary and about 1,400 in Malaysia, according to its website. The shift is part of a wider trend: the British company is moving more of its back-office functions to external partners.

What BP and Wipro said

BP Chief Financial Officer Kate Thomson called the tie-up "the best path forward for bp and our people" as the company works to become simpler and stronger. She said it moves BP closer to best-in-class finance operations while giving employees chances to keep developing their skills. According to Thomson, Wipro brings specialist digital capabilities and investment that will help BP make better use of finance operations technology, deliver value more quickly and simplify how it works.

Wipro CEO and Managing Director Srini Pallia described the agreement as a landmark engagement. He said it reflects Wipro's commitment to applying its domain expertise and its "Wipro Intelligence" offering to large-scale technology transformation, with the aim of delivering measurable business outcomes for BP in an AI-first world. Pallia also welcomed the incoming BP employees to the Wipro family and said Wipro looks forward to combining their specialised skills with its consulting-led, AI-powered strategy.

Timeline and governance

The new operating model is expected to take effect in 2027, subject to applicable conditions. BP is keeping control of key safeguards. It will retain overall accountability for standards, controls, data and technology governance, with PwC providing oversight of controls.

For Wipro, the deal adds a large, marquee finance operations engagement from a global energy major, at a time when IT services firms are positioning AI-led transformation as their main growth pitch. For BP, it hands a sizeable back-office function to a specialist provider while the company pursues cost discipline.

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