 IT Department raid Bangalore-based real estate company Shobha
The shares of the company on Monday fell down to Rs 526.85 in the morning sessions and then came up to Rs 531.95 at 1:42 pm IST, down by 2. 48 per cent.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
The head office of Shobha Developers and other related offices were raided by the officials of Income Tax Bangalore and Chennai divisions on Monday morning. Five teams of ten officers in about 50 vehicles raided the offices of Hoodi on Whitefield Road and Arekere in Bannerghatta Road, reported TV9 Kannada.

According to the reports IT officials were checking files since morning. The premises of top officials and key management persons were also a part of the IT raid.

Shobha shares

In January, the Bengaluru Municipal Corporation called one of their projects as illegal for getting fake documents of project approval. The real estate company in December last year was booked by the Enforcement Directorate office in connection with a money laundering case with the value amounting to Rs 201 crore.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: IT raids at several locations of bullion trader Paras Jain in Gwalior
article-image

Shobha

Shobha is into construction and development of residential and commercial properties and additionally it also takes contractual tasks. Shobha is also a market lender in Bangalore and Karntataka and has overseas presence in countries like Dubai.

