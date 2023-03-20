Madhya Pradesh: IT raids at several locations of bullion trader Paras Jain in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: IT raids several locations of bullion trader Paras Jain in Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The income tax department, on wee hours of Monday morning, raided several locations belonging to bullion trader and known builder Paras Jain in Gwalior. According to information, the raids were also conducted at locations of a famous caterer and are still on.

The IT sleuths reached Gwalior from Indore late on Sunday night and started the raids at around 4:00 am.The officials reached Paras Jain's residence in Murar area with complete security arrangements when the family was still soundly asleep.

Paras Jain's family is one of the powerful businessmen of the area and deals with land and buildings. Several projects are going on in the city under the township of Jain brothers. Paras Jain’s family traditionally deals in gold and silver.

Vishnu Jain associated with RSS

Notably, Paras Jain's elder brother Vishnu Jain is associated with RSS and has been involved in organizing Vishwa hindu Parishad (VHP) events.

On the other hand, IT sleuths knocked the doors of a very famous caterer of Gwalior who is being counted among the most expensive caterers, and scrutinised the documents.