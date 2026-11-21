Wedding Gold | Representational Image

Mumbai: Concerns over sophisticated gold adulteration techniques have unsettled India's jewellery market just as the wedding season begins. The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has warned that alleged manipulation of gold purity could damage consumer confidence and disrupt jewellery sales during one of the industry's busiest periods.

₹6 Lakh Crore Wedding Business At Stake

With Tulsi Vivah marking the start of the wedding season, nearly 52 lakh marriages are expected nationwide, generating business worth approximately ₹6 lakh crore. Delhi-NCR alone could witness around 5 lakh weddings, contributing nearly ₹1 lakh crore in business. Gold jewellery purchases traditionally account for a significant portion of wedding expenditure.

High-Tech Gold Adulteration Raises Alarm

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said hundreds of jewellers had approached the organisation following reports of advanced gold adulteration. According to the CTI, metals such as ruthenium, iridium and osmium are allegedly being mixed with gold to increase its weight, potentially escaping detection by conventional purity-testing equipment.

Reports cited by the organisation suggested that some jewellery marketed as 22-carat gold contained just 81.73% pure gold, equivalent to approximately 20 carats. Genuine 22-carat gold must contain around 91.6% purity.

CTI Demands Tougher BIS Regulations

The traders' body has urged the government to restrict suspicious metal powder imports, cancel licences of jewellers involved in adulteration and strengthen gold hallmarking verification. It also wants the BIS Care App upgraded to display detailed metal composition and has demanded a government white paper within seven days.

Gold Buyers Urged To Stay Alert

CTI advised jewellers to conduct laboratory retesting, upgrade outdated XRF machines and provide purity certificates. Consumers have been urged to verify Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) numbers through the BIS Care App and obtain valid GST invoices.

The organisation also cautioned against gold offered ₹3,000–₹5,000 below prevailing market prices, warning that unusually cheap jewellery could indicate adulteration.

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