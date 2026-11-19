India's wedding season could generate ₹7.5 lakh crore |

Mumbai: India's wedding industry is preparing for a massive spending surge, with an estimated 52 lakh marriages expected to generate business worth ₹7.5 lakh crore between November 21 and December 15, 2026, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

The upcoming wedding season is likely to provide a significant push to India's consumption economy, benefiting retailers, manufacturers, small businesses and service providers.

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Delhi-NCR Leads Wedding Spending

According to CAIT, Delhi-NCR alone could witness approximately 5 lakh weddings, generating an estimated ₹2.5 lakh crore in business. CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said weddings have emerged as a major economic engine, supporting MSMEs, artisans, traders and employment across multiple industries.

The wedding season will conclude before Kharmas begins in mid-December, making the coming weeks particularly important for businesses.

Jewellery, Apparel Drive Demand

Of the projected ₹7.5 lakh crore wedding economy, approximately ₹4 lakh crore will come from retail purchases and goods, while services are expected to contribute ₹3.45 lakh crore.

Jewellery and precious metals could attract spending of ₹1.2 lakh crore, followed by garments and apparel at ₹90,000 crore. Demand is also expected to increase for electronics, furniture, gifts, groceries, sweets and wedding accessories.

Hospitality And Catering Gain

The services sector is expected to witness substantial business opportunities. Catering services alone could generate ₹75,000 crore, while hotels, banquet halls and wedding venues may contribute another ₹60,000 crore. Transportation, photography, decoration, beauty services and event management companies are also expected to benefit.

Wedding Economy Keeps Expanding

India's wedding-related business has grown considerably, rising from ₹3.75 lakh crore in 2022 to ₹4.74 lakh crore in 2023 and ₹5.90 lakh crore in 2024. The figure reached an estimated ₹6.50 lakh crore in 2025 and could climb to ₹7.50 lakh crore this year.

CAIT estimates that the wedding season may create approximately 1.25 crore temporary, seasonal and part-time employment opportunities nationwide.

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