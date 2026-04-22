LPG Demand Surges Threefold In Wedding Season; Supply Falls Short In Indore | FP Photos

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the onset of the wedding season in Indore, demand for commercial LPG cylinders has risen sharply, nearly threefold. However, supply has failed to keep pace, causing inconvenience for consumers and event organisers across the city.

The surge in demand began after Akshaya Tritiya, with a series of auspicious wedding dates further intensifying consumption. Hotels, banquet halls, caterers and event venues are witnessing significantly higher gas usage, putting pressure on the existing supply chain. Despite this, cylinder availability remains insufficient, forcing people to make repeated visits to gas agencies.

Reports indicate that while the daily availability of commercial cylinders in the city ranges from 800 to 900 units, the requirement on peak wedding days has risen to nearly three times that number. As a result, many organisers are struggling to secure the required number of cylinders for smooth event operations.

Officials have clarified that people presenting wedding invitation cards will not receive direct allocations from the food department. Instead, gas agencies have been instructed to manage distribution at their own level based on priority. Additionally, agencies have been directed to ensure that at least 10% of their stock is reserved for commercial users such as hotels and caterers, based on their average consumption over the past three months.

In several areas, long queues have been reported outside gas agencies, with customers requesting additional cylinders by showing wedding cards. In some cases, disputes between consumers and agency operators have also been observed.

Meanwhile, families preparing for weddings have expressed concern over the shortage. With several major wedding dates approaching, authorities face the challenge of ensuring smooth supply, failing which the shortage could deepen further during the peak season.