 Gas Cylinder Rationing Amid Wedding Rush On Akshaya Tritiya In Indore
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Gas Cylinder Rationing Amid Wedding Rush On Akshaya Tritiya In Indore

A rationing system for commercial LPG cylinders has been introduced in Indore ahead of peak wedding demand during Akshaya Tritiya. The district administration has reserved 10% of LPG stock for caterers, hotels, and banquet services for ceremonies scheduled between April 18–20, 2026. Agencies have been directed to ensure fair distribution and maintain adequate supply to prevent shortages.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 18, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
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Gas Cylinder Rationing Amid Wedding Rush On Akshaya Tritiya In Indore | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With a surge in wedding ceremonies during Akshaya Tritiya, the district administration has introduced a rationing system for commercial gas cylinders to prevent shortages.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has directed all LPG agencies to allocate cylinders based on availability, ensuring 10 per cent of their stock—calculated on the basis of the past three months’ consumption—is reserved for caterers, hotels, and banquet gardens.

The decision comes in view of a large number of weddings scheduled between April 18 and April 20, 2026. This sudden spike in demand for commercial LPG cylinders had raised concerns of supply disruptions, prompting action by the administration.

District Supply Controller ML Maru stated that all agencies have been instructed to ensure balanced distribution. Special priority is being given to commercial consumers associated with event management, including caterers and hospitality services. Sales officers have also been directed to maintain adequate stock levels.

Under the new system, consumers approaching agencies directly will be provided cylinders based on availability, eliminating the need to visit department offices for approvals.

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LPG RATIONING AT A GLANCE

* Reason: Akshaya Tritiya wedding rush

* Dates: April 18 to April 20, 2026

* Quota: 10 per cent stock reserved for commercial users

* Eligible Sectors: Caterers, hotels, and banquet gardens

* Approval Process: Direct from agencies; no department visit required

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