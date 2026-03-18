Bhopal News: LPG Supply Stabilises After 10-Day Shortage As Marriage Season Ends | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The shortage of cooking gas cylinders in Bhopal, which persisted for nearly 10 days amid the Iran-Israel conflict, is now gradually easing after the marriage season ended on March 14, with supply returning to normal across the city.

Residents visiting gas agencies on Wednesday were advised to avoid queues and opt for online booking, with assurance of doorstep delivery. Unlike previous days, long queues were largely absent at major locations including Number 5, BHEL Barkheda, Kolar and Bairagarh.

However, some inconvenience persisted. The Indane Gas agency at Jawahar Chowk remained closed until noon, forcing residents to wait with empty cylinders. A few consumers also complained that despite bookings, cylinders were issued to others.

Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh has intensified monitoring to prevent black marketing. Officials confirmed that no cases of illegal transportation of cylinders were reported on Wednesday. Collector Singh said, Immediate action is taken on complaints and inspections are going on to curb black marketing." Improved home delivery services have played a key role in stabilising the situation.

District Food Officer Chandrabhan Singh Jadon said situation improved significantly with complaints dropping by nearly 60% in last two days. Remaining complaints regarding non-delivery are being resolved promptly. Around 13,000 cylinders were distributed across the city through online and offline channels, significantly easing the pressure on supply, Jadon said.

Dealers told to ensure continuous supply on holidays

Dealers of Indane, Bharat and HP Gas have been told to keep their agencies open even on holidays to maintain uninterrupted supply and achieve 100% distribution.