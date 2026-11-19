Indian Economy | IANS

Mumbai: Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur has urged Indian companies to address wage stagnation, emphasising that higher salaries and stronger purchasing power are essential for sustaining consumption demand and accelerating economic growth.

Speaking at the FICCI Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention 2026 on Thursday, Thakur called upon industry leaders to improve employee compensation and contribute towards India's ambition of becoming a developed economy by 2047.

Higher Wages, Stronger Demand

Thakur highlighted that stagnant wages could restrict household spending and weaken economic momentum. She encouraged businesses to recognise the connection between rising incomes, consumer demand and corporate growth. "The other big thing which is spoken about is stagnation of wages. You all need to look into that," she told industry representatives.

According to Thakur, improving wages would increase disposable income, encourage consumption and create a positive economic cycle benefiting businesses and workers alike.

Industry's Role In Economic Growth

The Economic Affairs Secretary stressed that better working conditions and employee welfare should be viewed as economic priorities rather than charitable initiatives.

She urged companies to collaborate with the government through public-private partnerships (PPPs), infrastructure development and employment generation.

Thakur also emphasised the importance of strengthening urban and rural consumption, which remains a significant driver of India's economic expansion.

Rural India Offers Opportunities

Highlighting changing rural economic conditions, Thakur said government initiatives had improved living standards and influenced migration patterns and labour availability.

She observed that households emerging from poverty represent a growing consumer base for Indian businesses. Higher employment and improved earnings could further expand this market, supporting domestic demand across multiple sectors.

Private Investment Shows Recovery

Thakur also pointed towards a turnaround in private investment since April, with investment activity gradually expanding across industries. Despite global economic uncertainties, India has demonstrated resilience against external challenges, she said.

She underlined that stronger cooperation between government, businesses and communities would be crucial for sustaining investment, generating employment and achieving the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!