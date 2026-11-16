'Economic Growth And Environmental Protection Can Coexist': Prince William Invokes 'Rang Birangi Duniya' In Climate Appeal | VIDEO

Prince William highlights India's clean energy progress and calls for global investment in environmental innovations at the Earthshot Prize assembly in Mumbai | PTI

Mumbai, November 16, 2026: Invoking a “rang birangi duniya”, Prince William on Monday urged the world to reject a choice between economic prosperity and environmental protection, pointing to India’s clean energy progress as evidence that both can advance together.

Addressing the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly at the Jio World Convention Centre, the initiative’s founder and president called for businesses, investors and philanthropists to help environmental innovators take their solutions to more people.

“There is a phrase in Hindi: ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’. A world full of colour,” the Prince of Wales said.

“Perhaps that is how we should see the future. Not in black and white, and not presented as a series of false choices between people and the planet, prosperity and nature, but in all its colours.”

VIDEO | Mumba: "India shows emerging economies don't have to choose between growth and environment", says Britain's Prince William. https://t.co/S9hTkDDk4f — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 16, 2026

India’s Clean Energy Progress Highlighted

Prince William cited India reaching its target of 50 per cent of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources five years ahead of schedule. Its solar capacity, he noted, had grown more than fiftyfold in little over a decade.

He said India had produced more Earthshot winners and finalists than any other country, highlighting this year’s finalists Mahila Housing Trust and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility.

Prince William praised India as a diverse country full of opportunities. Half its installed power capacity comes from non-fossil sources, reaching its target five years early, while its solar capacity has grown more than 50 times in just over a decade. https://t.co/C3hhgoikWr — 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐣𝐢𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐡𝐚 (@MonojitSinha11) November 16, 2026

Their work includes helping women in low-income communities cope with extreme heat through cooler roofs and affordable insurance, and making electric rickshaws accessible while reducing urban air pollution.

He urged countries to learn from one another, arguing that successful innovations should be replicated rather than remain isolated.

Maharashtra To Adopt Industrial Emissions Model

For Maharashtra, the assembly’s announcements included plans to expand Gujarat’s industrial emissions trading model into the state, followed by work in Rajasthan. Earthshot said the expansion could potentially benefit another 210 million people.

The model caps total particulate pollution from factories and allows those cutting emissions to sell unused allowances, creating a financial incentive to clean up.

Other initiatives included a Mahindra partnership with Uber to accelerate electric rickshaw adoption and heat insurance intended to help pregnant women afford to rest during dangerously hot weather.

Mumbai will host the sixth Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Tuesday, November 17, when five winners will each receive £1 million to expand their environmental solutions.

Gully Cricket, Kulhad Chai And A Metro Ride

Earlier, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, joined Sachin Tendulkar and schoolchildren for gully cricket at Ballard Estate and shared kulhad chai with the former India captain.

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The couple then travelled on Mumbai Metro’s underground Aqua Line from Vidhan Bhavan to Bandra Kurla Complex before attending the assembly. Monday marked the opening day of their three-day India visit, their first together to the country since 2016.

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