'India Shows Us A Different Picture': Prince William Lauds India's Clean Energy Push At Earthshot Event In Mumbai | VIDEO |

Mumbai: Britain's Prince William praised India's progress in clean energy and environmental innovation while addressing the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Monday.

The Prince of Wales highlighted India's achievement of reaching its target of 50 percent installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources five years ahead of schedule. He also pointed to the country's rapid expansion of solar energy and its growing contribution to global climate solutions.

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'India Shows Us A Different Picture': Prince William

During his address, Prince William said emerging economies were often presented with "false choices" between economic development and environmental protection, but India had demonstrated that both could progress together.

“The world's emerging economies are presented with false choices. Growth or the environment. Prosperity or protection. But India shows us a different picture. A picture full of colour, complexity and possibility,” William said.

He highlighted India's clean energy achievements, noting that the country had reached its non-fossil electricity capacity target ahead of schedule, while its solar capacity had increased more than 50-fold in just over a decade.

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'Bold Ideas Improve Lives'

Reflecting on the Earthshot Prize's mission, William said the initiative was established to help put the planet on a path towards recovery by supporting innovative environmental solutions.

He emphasised that investing in promising ideas could generate employment, improve livelihoods and demonstrate what was possible through collective action.

Prince William Highlights Two Indian Earthshot Finalists

During his speech, William praised two Indian initiatives shortlisted among the 15 finalists for the 2026 Earthshot Prize.

The first was Mahila Housing Trust, which supports low-income women and vulnerable communities in coping with extreme heat.

Its initiatives include reflective roof solutions to reduce indoor temperatures and affordable climate-risk insurance to protect livelihoods during extreme weather. He said such innovations were not distant environmental ambitions but practical solutions capable of improving people's lives.

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He noted that the finalists represented different continents and industries, with solutions ranging from cleaner transportation and agricultural insurance to renewable energy and the elimination of harmful chemicals.

Concluding his address, William urged individuals to support environmental innovators and help expand their initiatives globally. He called upon those attending the event to contribute their expertise, influence and financial support to help the finalists reach more communities.

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Earthshot Prize Awards To Be Held On November 17

Prince William and Princess Kate arrived in Mumbai on Monday for a three-day official visit centred on the 2026 Earthshot Prize.

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Founded by Prince William in 2020, the initiative recognises innovative solutions addressing environmental challenges, including climate change, air pollution, waste management, ocean conservation and biodiversity loss.

The 2026 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 17, where five winners will be selected from 15 finalists, with each receiving £1 million to help expand their environmental solutions.

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