Kohima Outreach: Centre Reaffirms 'Viksit Bharat 2047' Vision Amid 12-Year Governance Campaign |

Guwahati: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita on Tuesday participated in a series of public outreach programmes in Kohima as part of the nationwide campaign marking 12 years of the BJP-led NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and commemorating Modi becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of independent India.

As part of the Pragati Path Yatra, Margherita visited the Kisama Heritage Village in Kohima, where he took part in a tree plantation drive and a cleanliness campaign aimed at promoting environmental conservation and encouraging public participation in nation-building initiatives.

The Union Minister also visited the Handloom Marketing Complex and reiterated the Centre’s commitment to strengthening livelihoods and promoting indigenous industries and traditional handloom sectors across the Northeast.

Later, he attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sammelan at the BJP headquarters in Kohima and participated in a Professionals and Intellectuals Meet, where he interacted with professionals from various fields, party workers and members of civil society.

During the interaction, participants shared their views, suggestions and concerns on a range of issues. Margherita highlighted India’s developmental journey under Prime Minister Modi and reiterated the government’s vision of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

As a gesture of appreciation for their contributions to public discourse and social engagement, he presented letters of appreciation to participants. He also visited an exhibition showcasing major achievements and milestones of the Modi government over the past 12 years, highlighting initiatives in infrastructure development, welfare delivery, youth empowerment, economic growth and governance.

Addressing a press conference later, Margherita said the Northeast had received focused attention and development under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership after remaining neglected for decades.

Highlighting developments in Nagaland, he said the state received its second railway station at Shokhuvi in August 2022, nearly a century after the establishment of its first railway station. He described the project as a major milestone in improving connectivity in the state.

The Minister also referred to the establishment of the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR) in Kohima, the state's first medical college, as an example of the government's efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Drawing a comparison with previous administrations, Margherita said Nagaland received ₹5,405 crore as tax devolution during the Congress-led government between 2004 and 2014, while the state has so far received ₹59,327 crore under the NDA government, representing an increase of 997.72 per cent.

He further stated that grants-in-aid from the Central government rose from ₹31,383 crore during the previous decade to ₹79,970 crore under the present government, reflecting an increase of 154.82 per cent.

The programmes were attended by Kropol Vitsu, MLA of Southern Angami II Assembly Constituency; Kuputo Shahe, Chairman of NSMDC; Thomas Magh, State President of BJP ST Morcha, Nagaland; Shiyeto Wotsu, General Secretary of BJP ST Morcha, Nagaland; Akum Pongen, State Executive Member of BJP Nagaland; H. Thong, Co-Convenor for 12 Years of Modi Governance; Khrielie Usou, President of BJP Kohima District; Hanchule Jemu, General Secretary of BJP Kohima District; Vizhalie Sanchu, Secretary of BJP Kohima District; and Rongnang Longkimer, Mandal President of 9 Kohima Town Mandal, along with party workers and members of the public.