'Country Has Become A Hindu Nation, Only Formal Declaration Remains': Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

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Accusing RSS and BJP for suppressing minorities, former CM of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot has said that the country has become a Hindu nation. Only the formal declaration remains.

“BJP and RSS have suppressed other religions and will now target different minority groups in the country. First Muslims, then Christians, then Sikhs. The BJP and RSS have taken religious politics to its peak and are winning elections. Is this democracy?” Gehlot said while speaking to the media in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Gehlot claimed that the rise of RSS and BJP was possible due to the soft approach of the Congress. Gehlot said “ The RSS and BJP have reached this far because of the Congress's soft approach. If the Congress had treated them like they did the others, neither the BJP nor the RSS would have flourished today. The RSS and BJP should thank the Congress for having reached this far."

Accusing Loksabha Speaker OM Birla of allegedly threatening the cocahing institutes for not supporting the Rahul Gandhi's visit to Kota, Gehlot said that Rahul Gandhi is coming to the Speaker's constituency; he should welcome him, but far from welcoming it, the message has been conveyed as if Om Birla is against it and no one should go there. The Speaker should clarify his position on why this situation has arisen. At whose behest did all this happen?