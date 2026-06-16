Delhi Police Bust ISI-Backed Terror-Crime Syndicate; Seven Operatives Arrested | IANS

New Delhi: Delhi Police's Special Cell has successfully dismantled an Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-backed international terror-crime syndicate allegedly operated by Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti and his aide Ajmal Gujjar.

A dedicated team of the Delhi Police Special Cell (Eastern Range), led by Inspectors Rahul Kumar, Vineet Kumar Tewatia and Ajit Kumar, under the close supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (CP) Kailash Singh Bisht, has carried out the operation which resulted in the arrest of seven key operatives involved in the smuggling and distribution of illegal arms, ammunition and narcotic substances trafficked from Pakistan through Punjab and subsequently supplied in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Delhi Police Special Cell recovered five sophisticated semi-automatic pistols, 41 live cartridges, several mobile phones containing incriminating chats and voice notes linked to Shahzad Bhatti and Ajmal Gujjar and one Scorpio vehicle used by the syndicate.

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The timely intervention by the Special Cell not only disrupted the activities of this organised module but also prevented several planned terror incidents.

According to investigators, the gang used social media platforms to lure young people into its network.

Recruits were allegedly enticed with promises of quick money and the glamour of the criminal underworld before being drawn into arms and drug trafficking activities.

Intelligence inputs and investigations conducted during various operations revealed the emergence of a well-structured terror ecosystem allegedly being remotely controlled by Shahzad Bhatti, who is suspected to be operating under the patronage and guidance of Pakistan's ISI.

In mid-May 2026, Special Cell received specific intelligence indicating that Bhatti, in conspiracy with Ajmal Gujjar and acting at the behest of ISI, was planning attacks in Delhi-NCR through youths recruited via social media platforms.

Acting upon the information, Mohit, a resident of Ghaziabad's Loni in Uttar Pradesh, who had allegedly been recruited by Ajmal Gujjar, was apprehended near Bhagirath Water Treatment Plant in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar. From his possession, one illegal pistol, four live cartridges and one mobile phone containing incriminating chats with Gujjar were recovered.

During Mohit's questioning, it was revealed that Bhatti and Gujjar had recruited him and other associates, namely Anas, Arif and Karan, to facilitate the smuggling and distribution of narcotic substances and illegal arms and ammunition trafficked from Pakistan through drone deliveries and subsequently supplied in Delhi and NCR.

Interrogation of the accused Anas also revealed that the Pakistan-based handlers had directed the accused persons to conduct reconnaissance of various potential targets, including public places. The objective behind such activities was allegedly to create fear and disturb communal harmony.

Investigators revealed that reconnaissance of identified targets was carried out and photographs and videos of such locations were transmitted to handlers based in Pakistan for further operational planning. The arrest of the key operatives and timely intervention by Special Cell successfully thwarted several planned terror incidents.

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Investigations added that Shahzad Bhatti and his foreign-based associates exploited social media platforms and encrypted communication channels to identify, radicalise, recruit and motivate vulnerable Indian youth to carry out terrorist activities.

Potential recruits were allegedly lured through monetary inducements, promises of quick financial gains and the glorification of criminal lifestyles portrayed through social media.

The network operated through encrypted applications, disposable mobile numbers, anonymous social media accounts, hawala channels, scanner-based financial transactions, dead-drop delivery mechanisms and photo or video-based confirmation systems.

Further investigation disclosed that accused Mohit, Arif, absconding accused Aamir and Anas were engaged in the business of lending money at exorbitant rates of interest on a daily basis to needy people.

To establish dominance and intimidate borrowers, they carried illegal firearms. As they frequently spent time browsing social media platforms, they came into contact with Instagram accounts operated by Ajmal Gujjar for procuring sophisticated weapons. Their interaction through social media platforms gradually established direct contact with Shahzad Bhatti. Arif purchased one Jigana pistol from Ajmal Gujjar for Rs 1,00,000. The payment was transferred through UPI transactions using accounts of different persons presently working in Dubai, with the funds ultimately being received through conduits associated with the network.

Thereafter, the group allegedly became involved in the smuggling of 'heroin' from Punjab into Delhi and NCR for further distribution. To avoid detection, they adopted the dead-drop delivery system and deputed Anas along with Karan to Punjab to facilitate the smuggling operations. Bhatti allegedly instructed Arif and Anas to conduct reconnaissance of a famous eatery in Haryana, certain personalities residing in Delhi and Loni (Uttar Pradesh), and other sensitive establishments in Delhi-NCR. He further directed Anas and Arif to generate funds through the sale of narcotic substances and illegal weapons and utilise the proceeds for carrying out assigned tasks and lure or recruit more youths.

According to officials, several members of the network have prior criminal records, including cases related to murder, attempted murder, robbery, the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In February 2026, Arif supplied narcotic substances to his associate Happy, who was subsequently apprehended by Punjab Police. Following the arrest of Mohit, Anas absconded and later surrendered in connection with an earlier case after withdrawing his surety.

Delhi Police are now conducting searches for absconding members of the network, weapons suppliers and those involved in financing the operation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)