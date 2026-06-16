PM Modi Joins G7 Leaders For Official Summit Photo In France | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined G7 leaders and invited partner nations for the official group photograph at the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France.

A video from the summit showed Modi interacting with world leaders before taking part in the traditional group photo session, one of the key ceremonial moments of the annual gathering.

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India at the G7 Summit

The three-day summit, hosted by France from June 15-17, is focused on global economic challenges, the Ukraine conflict, Middle East developments, artificial intelligence governance, and international cooperation.

Modi's participation marks his seventh consecutive appearance at the G7 as an invited leader. The visit also includes bilateral meetings and discussions on issues of global and regional importance.